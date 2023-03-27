Charter on illuminated advertisements in stations and airports: “It’s really the zero degree of ecology and sobriety”, denounces Greenpeace

The government presented a charter on Monday to regulate digital and luminous advertising in French stations, metros and airports. On franceinfo, the energy transition campaign manager of the NGO Greenpeace denounces the lack of constraint around the document.

“It’s really the zero degree of ecology and sobriety”, deplores Monday March 27 on franceinfo Nicolas Nace, in charge of the energy transition campaign for Greenpeace, after the presentation on the same day of a charter to regulate digital and illuminated advertising in French stations, metros and airports. A document presented by Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister for Energy Transition and Clément Beaune, Minister for Transport. In this charter, the operators of these places and the advertising agencies undertake, by the end of the year, to turn off digital and luminous advertisements when there is no public.

“When we saw that, we wondered if it was April 1st and if it was a joke”, reacts the Greenpeace energy transition campaigner. It’s about “simply a charter of commitment” et “there will not necessarily be any constraint or control over it”believes Nicolas Nace.

Greenpeace in favor of banning luminous advertising screens

In the midst of the energy and climate crisis, this measure “is not up to the stakes”, according to him. It is “equivalent to turning off the light, when leaving a room”, he regrets. Greenpeace campaigns for the ban “pure et simple” bright advertising screens. “A single digital screen of two square meters consumes as much as a household in a year, excluding heating”warns Nicolas Nace.

This announcement comes on the eve of the examination of a bill by the environmental group in the Sustainable Development Committee of the National Assembly on the banning of digital and illuminated advertisements in public spaces. “We have the impression that this communication comes to prevent this democratic debate”, he reacts. Nicolas Nace recalls that according to a Greenpeace and BVA pollpublished last January, more than one in two French people are in favor of banning digital screens.