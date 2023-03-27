Once Deportivo and FAS equalized without goals on the scoreboard

FAS drew a goalless draw at the Arturo Simeón Magaña stadium against 11 Deportivo, in the game for date 12 of the El Salvador – Clausura 2023 tournament.

Enner Orellana was the figure of the party. The defender of Once Deportivo was important.

Another relevant player in the match was José Guevara. The FAS defender was important.

It was a match with only one card, in minute 0 of the second half José Portillo received a yellow card.

The technical director of 11 Deportivo, Erick Prado, proposed a 4-4-2 strategy with Jesús Dautt in goal; Kevin Molina, Jorge Cruz, Enner Orellana and Alexis Menéndez on the defensive line; José Herrera, Josué Rivera, Herberth Diaz and José López Cárcamo in the middle; and Jose Ángel Peña and Javier Bolaños in attack.

For their part, those led by Manuel Zambrano Viera stopped with a 4-4-2 scheme with Kevin Carabantes under the three sticks; Lizandro Claros, Edson Meléndez, Siliazar Henríquez and Ibsen Castro in defense; José Portillo, Guillermo Stradella, Wilma Torres and Wilson Gómez in midfield; and Juan Camilo Salazar and Rolando Blackburn up front.

The judge selected for the match at the Arturo Simeón Magaña stadium was Raúl Morales Granados.

11 Deportivo will host CD Dragón on the next matchday. Likewise, FAS will play at home against Atlético Marte.

Note and image source: DataFactory