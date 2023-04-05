ChatGPT generates Windows activation keys: this is how Artificial Intelligence was tricked into hacking

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 5, 2023

ChatGPTIn theory, within its parameters it is prohibited from facilitating the theft of copyrighted material or the creation of piracy. But someone was able to trick Artificial Intelligence into obtaining Windows operating system activation keys from Microsoft.

In recent months there has been an intense debate about what the limits of Artificial Intelligence platforms should be and what measures can be implemented to regulate them.

