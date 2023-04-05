EA is the publisher with the most monthly active users on Xbox and PlayStation

The giants of the video game industry are still waging fierce battles on the video game market and precisely, the analysis company Ampere Analysis has just unveiled its ranking of publishers with the best engagement on consoles.

EA tops engagement with 16% monthly active user share

These figures revealed recently therefore show us that Electronic Arts is the publisher bringing together the most players under its banner on Xbox and PlayStation with more than 16% of monthly active users on the platforms from September 2022 to January 2023.

Ampere Analysis has published a graph showing the share of monthly active users of the top seven publishers over this same period. We realize that EA remains largely in the lead and retains this place in a fairly stable manner, in particular thanks to the success of FIFA 23 with users playing for 35% of the days for the month of February. For the other publishers, we notice sudden increases in commitment corresponding to major releases: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in November 2022 for ABK, God of War: Ragnarok for Sony at the same period in particular.

Piers Harding-Rolls, research director at Ampere Analysis, said:

“EA’s consistency in delivering active user shares across consoles is commendable. While Fortnite remains the title to beat, EA’s vast catalog puts it in a strong position on Xbox and PlayStation. »

EA is therefore on an excellent dynamic supported by FIFA 23, but also the strong comeback of Battlefield 2042 and it should not stop there with the imminent arrival of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.