Chinese horoscope: which charms each sign should use for good luck this month

This did not turn out to be an easy month for some of the signs of the Chinese horoscope. That’s why, the experts in harmony recommended that a lucky charm not be missing in your wallet or pocket to transit the days that remain.

For this third month of 2023, specialists in Eastern astrology maintain that it will be essential to carry some kind of help. Each of the signs of Chinese horoscope will have a particular amulet.

Good perfumes in the home will help to attract good luck.

In the case of those who are Rat in the Chinese horoscope (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008), their lucky talisman will be cloves and they must think before hurting someone. Those who are Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009) will have to have the figure of an owl and connect with their environment.

For those who were born in the years of the Tiger of the Chinese calendar (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010), their fetish will be grains of rice and they must turn to their friends. For their part, those who are Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011) will have mirrors as an amulet and that will help them at work.

Chinese coins will help the prosperity of whoever carries them.

Those who are Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012) must carry the hand of Fatima or Jasma, which will bring them positive energy. For those who are Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) it is recommended to take an elephant with its trunk raised; it will help them emotionally.

On the other hand, those who are Caballo (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) will have better luck if they have a bamboo nearby, because the time has come for them to organize themselves. Those who are Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) must resort to the ears of wheat and be patient.

Fatima’s hand is very protective.

Colors and scents

The experts in the Chinese horoscope hold that those who are Mono (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) will be able to keep a peony flower on hand for good fortune. Those who are Gallo (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017) should place bells on the windows for a better connection.

Some bells and coins are among the most appreciated amulets.

Meanwhile, if the Dog group is integrated (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018), it will be necessary to get a three-leaf clover to obtain peace. Those born in Pig years (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) will have to force themselves to achieve love with Chinese coins.