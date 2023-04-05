City cycling in Kamp-Lintfort: This prize is awarded to the winner

Kamp-Lintfort.

From May 1st to May 21st in Kamp-Lintfort the goal is to cover as many kilometers as possible by bike. This is how the registration works.

The city is participating again this year City cycling mobility competition. From May 1st to 21st, the people of Kamp-Lintfort will be cycling in a friendly competition against eleven other municipalities in the Wesel district. Anyone who lives, works, is active in a club or attends school or college in Kamp-Lintfort can take part. “You can form teams or collect kilometers individually. And that everywhere, whether on vacation, on a business trip or in everyday life. Every kilometer counts for health, climate protection and for Kamp-Lintfort,” writes the city.

Registration is below www.stadtradeln.de possible. Alternatively, the kilometers can also be entered in writing in a kilometer sheet. These registration and kilometer forms are available in the foyer of the town hall, in rooms 324/325 and as a download at www.stadtradeln.de/kamp-lintfort. You can also use your smartphone to record the distance: Simply download the free Stadtradeln app, automatically measure the kilometers and have them transferred.

Special special price

In order to create an incentive to pedal hard again this year, there are numerous prizes. In addition to individual prizes for cyclists and for schools and day-care centers from Kamp-Lintfort, this year there is a very special prize for an e-bike that will be raffled off among all cyclists at the end of the competition. The e-bike is sponsored by the company 2-Flash. All other prizes are also provided by Kamp-Lintfort companies. At the start on May 1st there will be a star tour through the surrounding area





