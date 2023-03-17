Colo Colo wants to return to victory! The programming of the date 9 of the National Championship 2023

Colo Colo wants to amend the course and find victory against Cobresal in El Salvador on date 9 of the 2023 National Championship, a day in which several interesting matches stand out, including a Clásico de Colonias.

Colo Colo has everything practically ready to face a new challenge for the 2023 National Championship. After the tie against Universidad de Chile, the Albos want to return to victory and not lose footing from the tournament leaders and, for that, they will challenge Cobresal in condition as a visitor at the El Cobre stadium in El Salvador.

Date 9, in addition to the Cacique meeting, offers great matches to watch, enjoy and stay tuned. With a fairly tight top of the standings, Popular will not want to lose the opportunity to continue hunting clubs that are in outposts and that they will have tough challenges during the day.

Programming date 9 of the National Championship 2023

Everything starts andThis Friday at 7:00 p.m.. Ñublense will receive Curicó Unido at the Ester Roa Rebolledo de Concepción, due to the fact that the Nelson Oyarzún field is not in optimal conditions to receive a soccer game and they are working on its repair. Both squads want to recover the football exhibited in the last tournament and seek to get out of the defeat suffered last weekend.

actions continue Saturday March 18. In Talcahuano, Huachipato welcomes Everton a from 12:00 p.m., in a comparison that the Cacique will continue to watch, because the steel team has a pending match with the Popular and, in addition, because the roulette players are next to the Eternal Champion in the table of locations. Then it will be the turn ofColo Colo that is measured against Cobresal at 6:00 p.m., same time they meet O’Higgins and Coquimbo Unido in Rancagua.

The Saturday day will continue to develop, since at 8:30 p.m., Unión La Calera will have the visit of Audax Italiano at Nicolás Chahuán Nazar, where the Caleranos want to continue climbing the ranks, while the Audinos seek to escape from the bottom of the table that has them as penultimate with only 6 points, one more than Deportes Copiapó, which is bottom.

precisely, the León de Atacama is open all Sunday when you visit University of Chile at the Elías Figueroa Stadium in Valparaíso from 6:00 p.m.. Then, at 20:30, simultaneously, the Spanish and Palestinian Union at the Santa Laura and Magallanes versus Catholic University in the Florida Bicentennial, they will be in charge of closing date 9 of the National Championship.

Colo Colo marches in seventh position in the table of locations with 11 points. With a win, the team led by Gustavo Quinteros could climb several places and start to put pressure on those who are higher up, just before the tournament stops for approximately a month.