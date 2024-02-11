Colombia thanks visit of the UN Security Council

BUENAVENTURA. – The Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, thanked the Security Council of the HIM for his visit to the country and the session in which the organization spoke with ethnic authorities, victims, women and young people.

“I thank the Security Council for having accepted the invitation we made in January of last year during my speech at the UN in New York, to meet from places where the conflict has disproportionately affected their communities. This is an opportunity to hear the voices of those who have faced the consequences of violence and war,” said Vice President Márquez through her social networks this Saturday, February 10.

Márquez maintained that the arrival of the UN Security Council to Buenaventura is a historic event “and a hope that enlivens the illusion of total peace in Colombia. We invite you to maintain that support and accompaniment to our government’s commitment to sowing peace in these territories. We ask that you not leave us alone, that cooperation is not a call to the flag, that it does not remain bureaucracy and that it truly transforms the realities of our people.”

The ambassadors of the 15 member countries of the UN Security Council visit Colombia to verify the progress of the Peace Agreement. Since 2017, this is the third time that the organization meets in Colombia.

The vice president of Colombia also indicated that Buenaventura, in the Cauca Valley, and the Colombian Pacific are territories of social, cultural and ecological wealth. “President Gustavo Petro’s directive is to prioritize investment in this historically marginalized and excluded region to advance peace and social justice,” she said.

UN Accompaniment

For his part, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, special representative of the UN Secretary General in Colombia, He said that Buenaventura “is at the center of peacebuilding efforts in Colombia that, as the United Nations, we will continue to accompany.”

He added that the area is within priority areas in the dialogues with the ELN: “It is the focus of the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement, especially security guarantees, the Ethnic Chapter and transitional justice.”

Source: Vice Presidency of Colombia / UN