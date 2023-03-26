Communicating sustainability in the climate crisis appropriately internally and externally / An online seminar by the news aktuell Academy

news current Academy

The climate crisis and the reactions to it are increasingly becoming a hot topic for society. This results in tricky aspects and uncertainties for corporate communication. Because it is becoming increasingly difficult to do justice to the diverse aspects and the emotional charge of the debate. In this webinar, Petra Sammer shows how you can communicate “sustainability” internally and externally in an appropriate and motivating manner.

In this way, companies can address the hot topic of the climate crisis convincingly and effectively and convey their position credibly

Communication about the climate crisis and responsible action are becoming mandatory. But the current, controversial public debate continues in the company. Here, too, camps are divided: some consider sustainability issues to be annoying, mandatory communication, imposed by relevant laws. The others see it as a welcome purpose that can be marketed.

Regardless of whether those responsible for communication see the topic as an opportunity or a challenge, old, outdated narratives are often used in both camps. Negative framing predominates, but there is little that is convincing or motivating, neither for internal nor for external target groups. How can we still reach employees, partners and customers on this topic or even get them excited about it?

Petra Sammer, longtime creative director of the communications agency Ketchum and storytelling expert, shows new narratives and fresh language patterns for climate communication in this webinar. She uncovers ineffective language images and gives tips for successful storytelling on climate issues and sustainable action. The participants learn how companies take up the hot topic of the climate crisis in a convincing and effective way, leave out greenwashing and pessimism and convey their position credibly.

program

Climate communication: Definition, opportunities and challenges for internal and external communication

Hidden agenda: What is really behind it and how to adapt your communication to covert attitudes and messages

Emotional triggers: The secret recipe for successful communication

New narratives and fresh language images: This is how you exchange old, worn-out metaphors for new language images

The power of storytelling in climate communication: Facts speak for themselves, but stories are convincing.

Tips for hard cases: blunting, denial, conspiracy – how you can communicatively approach hard cases

Dos and Don´ts: How to avoid errors in climate communication

The webinar is aimed at everyone who wants to positively promote the topics of “climate change and responsible action” in companies and teams: PR and marketing professionals, change managers and HR managers in companies, organizations and agencies

The speaker Petra Sammer is the owner of pssst… petra sammer strategies/stories/trends and former Chief Creative Officer of Ketchum Germany. After 25 years in the international agency business, the Munich native is now dedicating herself to her passion, storytelling. She advises companies on the search for good stories and makes her knowledge available as a lecturer at several universities. As the author, she is behind the successful non-fiction books “Storytelling. Strategies and Best Practices for PR and Marketing” and “What’s your Story – Leadership Storytelling for everyone who wants to make a difference” from O’Reilly Verlag.

Key data for the online seminar Appropriately communicate sustainability in the climate crisis internally and externally

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m

Participation fee: 105 euros plus VAT. / 124.95 euros incl. VAT

Minimum number of participants: 10

Cancellation: possible free of charge up to one week before the event

