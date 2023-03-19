The St. Nikolaus Choir invites you to a varied concert in the parish church in Fußach.

Fussach Finally singing again instead of covering your mouth with a mask, finally being able to invite people again, this urge for normality and lived togetherness is noticeable everywhere. This is also the case with the St. Nikolaus Choir and its active choir director Michael Jagg. Last year the singers revived the choir with the performance of Missa Argentina in Fussach and Höchst and in December with a Christmas concert in Fussach. In addition, there were of course performances in various Holy Masses, such as B. for patronage or at Christmas.

Get to work with fresh energy

Right at the beginning of the new year, the choir director surprised the women and men, some of whom come from far away places to sing in Fussach, with the intention of spontaneously and enthusiastically rehearsing for a spring concert. For this he chose the finest choral literature, popular classics of sacred songs, such as B. “For he hath commanded his angels” by Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy or “Thou knowest, Lord, the secrets of our hearts” by Henry Purcell. As a contrast program, however, there are also melodies that are often heard, such as “That lonesame road” or “Over the rainbow”, to name just two of them.

Musical delicacies

“Make a joyful noise” is also one of the musical delicacies of the concert program and it will certainly be more than a “joyful noise” that will be heard in the parish church in Fußach. Karlheinz Blum, who has been a member of the choir together with his wife Ingeborg for a long time, will also enrich the concert with his playing on the piano.

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m

Concert Choir of St. Nicholas

Admission: voluntary donations