Consulate of Mexico in Miami prepares free event for important procedures

MIAMI.- Within the framework of the “Saturday Days ”, the Consulate General of Mexico in Miami will hold the first day of the year nextSaturday January 13thof 8 in the morning to 1 in the afternoonto provide documentation and protection services to the Mexican community.
On this occasion there will be special emphasis on the processing of voter registration card, which includes:
- Mexican passport
- High Security Consular Registration
- Voter Credential (INE)
- Birth registry
- Double nationality
How to get the appointment
For request a FREE appointmentinterested parties should contact the telephone number of MiConsulatenow also for WhatsApp al 1(424) 3090009 or en line through citas.sre.gob.mx.
For more information about the requirements to present, you can consult the website
Source: Press release/Consulate of Mexico in Miami