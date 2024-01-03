Consulate of Mexico in Miami prepares free event for important procedures

MIAMI .- Within the framework of the “ Saturday Days ”, the Consulate General of Mexico in Miami will hold the first day of the year next Saturday January 13th of 8 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon to provide documentation and protection services to the Mexican community.

On this occasion there will be special emphasis on the processing of voter registration card, which includes:

Mexican passport

High Security Consular Registration

Voter Credential (INE)

Birth registry

Double nationality

How to get the appointment

For request a FREE appointmentinterested parties should contact the telephone number of MiConsulatenow also for WhatsApp al 1(424) 3090009 or en line through citas.sre.gob.mx.

For more information about the requirements to present, you can consult the website

Source: Press release/Consulate of Mexico in Miami