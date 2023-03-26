Corsica: a resurgence of violence since the death of Yvan Colonna?

A year after the death of Yvan Colonna, plastic attacks and arson attacks are on the increase in Corsica. The FLNC claimed responsibility for 17 attacks during the week.

The town hall of Appietto (Corse-du-Sud) set on fire, explosive charges placed in the house of a soldier on the east coast, or in a second home on the west of the island. In one week, at least eight attacks have been recorded in Corsica. A resurgence has been observed for several months. On Saturday March 25, the villa under construction of a construction company manager was deliberately burned near Ajaccio (Corse-du-Sud). The owner was due to move in in 15 days.

Renewed violence since the death of Yvan Colonna

The criminals left their signature: GCC, for Corsican clandestine youth, as well as the message “The land to the Corsicans, the speculators outside“. “We are not speculators. We make houses for people from here“, defends Alfonso Ramirez. The GCC, a new independence group that has carried out numerous attacks, claims affiliation with the FLNC, the historic movement. However, it challenges its decision to have laid down its arms since 2014.

The resurgence of violence can be observed in particular since the death of Yvan Colonna, a year ago. Sentenced to life for the assassination of the prefect Erignac, the nationalist activist was killed in prison by a radicalized prisoner. In this context of tension, the FLNC decided to carry out attacks again. 17 were claimed in a press release published during the week. Several elected officials gathered over the weekend to denounce the violence.