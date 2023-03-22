Counter Strike 2: Valve announces its free release for this summer

We were talking to you this morning about Counter Strike 2 and a very recent trademark registration, well it only took a few hours for Valve to officially announce the sequel to its legendary FPS.

Counter Strike 2 officially announced with release set for this summer

Valve has therefore announced the arrival of Counter Strike 2 by surprise at 5:30 p.m. through three trailers describing in detail the novelties of this new opus which is clearly akin to a CS:GO suite.

On the program, we find a complete overhaul of the gameplay and increased realism, in particular through the establishment of a much more interactive environment than before. One of the videos details the new functioning of the smoke bombs with the arrival of volumetric smoke dispersing in a more realistic way.

We will find the same cards as in the old games, but again, Valve has carried out a major visual overhaul of these with the introduction of a new graphics engine, textures and much more realistic reflections. The map creation tool will also benefit from these improvements. Finally, the gunplay will also be reviewed with the removal of the “tick” system well known to Counter Strike players. Accuracy of movements and shots will be increased.

All the other novelties will be unveiled this summer. Limited testing of Counter Strike 2 begins now for a handful of players and a pre-beta will be launched closer to the game’s release, which is scheduled for this summer. Counter Strike 2 will be offered for free as an update to CS:GO.