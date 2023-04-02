VR glasses + free games: Meta Quest 2 at Media Markt for 399 euros



Media Markt is again offering the popular VR glasses Meta Quest 2 at a low price. The virtual reality headset with 128 GB currently only costs 399 euros in the online shop. A good offer for everyone who is just getting into the virtual world and is planning a small budget for the time being.





In the price comparison, Media Markt is among the cheapest retailers for the Meta Quest 2 with 128 GB of storage. Delivery is free of charge and collection from the branches is possible. Good to know: Get two VR games for free with purchase!



Meta Quest 2 (128GB)

Now for 399 euros at Media Markt





to offer



More details on the Meta Quest 2 VR glasses from Media Markt

The Meta Quest 2, formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, is a virtual reality headset developed by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook). As a self-contained VR system, the Quest 2 is both powerful and user-friendly, offering a good mix of graphics, user experience, and price. With a Snapdragon XR2 chipset, 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, it is capable of supporting demanding VR games and applications. The Quest 2 features an ergonomic design, light weight and adjustable strap system, making it ideal for long VR sessions.

The Meta Quest 2 is particularly suitable for VR beginners

The Meta Quest 2 provides access to an extensive library of VR content, including games, educational programs, and social experiences. The glasses are also backward compatible, allowing users to access older applications and games. By integrating into the meta-ecosystem, users benefit from regular updates and new features that constantly improve the VR experience. With the ability to connect the Quest 2 to a PC as well, it becomes a versatile solution for VR enthusiasts and offers optimal value for money.



Meta Quest 2 (128GB)

Now for 399 euros at Media Markt





to offer

