How to Check Battery Health on an Android Phone?

Anyone who has an Android smartphone knows that no matter how long the battery lasts, at some point it can be problematic. Since batteries are consumables, they deteriorate over time. And you can notice this: after a while, the battery doesn’t hold as much charge as it did when it was new.
Given this, everything you can do to preserve your smartphone’s battery health should be done. And with that in mind, we’ll show you below how you can check and monitor your smartphone’s battery health. That way, you preserve the battery, and keep it running longer.
Without further ado, see below how to check the battery health of your Android smartphone.
Is it possible to see the battery state natively?
Unfortunately, Android doesn’t provide a way to check battery health on all devices. Despite this, there is some basic information about the battery, which you can check in your smartphone settings.
Remembering that the step by step above may vary, depending on your Android phone and its version.
- Access the settings from your Android smartphone;
- Then tap Battery;
- In the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner, click Use and Battery;
- On the Battery Usage screen, you will find a list of apps that have consumed the most battery on your device since the last full charge. For more details, tap the menu three-dot icon in the upper-right corner and select Show total device usage to include the use of system processes such as the screen and the operating system itself. In Android 12, this appears at the bottom of the list.
Although this process doesn’t allow you to manage Android’s battery health, you can see which apps are using a lot of battery and thus decrease usage. That way, you’ll be able to keep your battery at a higher capacity for longer.
How to see battery health on Samsung devices?
If you have a Samsung phone, you can use a built-in menu to see the battery health on your device. For that:
- install the app Samsung Members (Android);
- Then open the app, and tap on Get Help, at the bottom;
- Once that’s done, choose Go to Phone Answering;
- Afterwards, tap Interactive checks followed by Battery.
On this page, you can track battery power, which is the current charge level. Understand here how lifespan, the overall health of the battery, while capacity is the amount of charge the battery can hold. If the level is not good, consider buying a new battery.
How to see battery status via code?
Android has hidden codes that you can add in the phone app to access test menus. One of them displays various information about your device, which includes battery health. To access this menu, open the dialer and type *#*#4636#*#*.
ATTENTION: Unfortunately, on some smartphones, it is not possible to view battery data. Meanwhile, you can see the best results from your device.
How to see battery health via third-party app?
The last way to check your Android’s battery health is via the AccuBattery app (Android). After installing the application, it is necessary to wait a few charging cycles, so that the app can diagnose the health of your battery.
After that time, open the application, and tap on the Health option, available in the lower menu. In general, a new battery is typically 95% healthy. On the other hand, if the value is above 80%, it means that the battery is already considered good. If the rate is below 70%, the recommendation is to change the component.
Finally, it is worth noting that the application will also display the charge cycles of your Android smartphone.