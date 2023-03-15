How to Check Battery Health on an Android Phone?

Anyone who has an Android smartphone knows that no matter how long the battery lasts, at some point it can be problematic. Since batteries are consumables, they deteriorate over time. And you can notice this: after a while, the battery doesn’t hold as much charge as it did when it was new.

Given this, everything you can do to preserve your smartphone’s battery health should be done. And with that in mind, we’ll show you below how you can check and monitor your smartphone’s battery health. That way, you preserve the battery, and keep it running longer.

Without further ado, see below how to check the battery health of your Android smartphone.

Is it possible to see the battery state natively?

Credit: Disclosure/Canva

Unfortunately, Android doesn’t provide a way to check battery health on all devices. Despite this, there is some basic information about the battery, which you can check in your smartphone settings.

Remembering that the step by step above may vary, depending on your Android phone and its version.

Access the settings from your Android smartphone;

from your Android smartphone; Then tap Battery ;

; In the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner, click Use and Battery;

On the Battery Usage screen, you will find a list of apps that have consumed the most battery on your device since the last full charge. For more details, tap the menu three-dot icon in the upper-right corner and select Show total device usage to include the use of system processes such as the screen and the operating system itself. In Android 12, this appears at the bottom of the list.

Although this process doesn’t allow you to manage Android’s battery health, you can see which apps are using a lot of battery and thus decrease usage. That way, you’ll be able to keep your battery at a higher capacity for longer.