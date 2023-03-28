Crisis in Israel continues after a minister refuses to leave his post

Tense days are lived in Israel after thousands of people marched against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu after the president tried to carry out a judicial reform that many saw as a way to prevent his government from being held accountable to judges. Now the situation has become more complex after the Defense Minister, who was fired from his post for being openly against this measure, refuses to abandon his position in the government.

This inconvenience caused several people to begin to worry about the power of decision that the president of the Middle Eastern nation gave to the members of his coalition. The minister he had ousted was Yoav Gallant, who was outspoken against the unpopular judicial reform measure taken by the government of Israelsomething that did not like the rest of the cabinet.

Gallant’s firing was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

In a press conference held 10 hours after the agreement was reached, Netanyahu indicated that “he is not willing to split the nation in two”, with the aim of trying to stop the protests that stopped hospitals, universities, ports and even the airport. After that the president of Israel paused this project, which seems to have brought partial calm to the matter.

“The social rift has managed to enter the army and security agencies. It is a tangible and immediate threat to the security of the nation”affirmed the minister who indicated that “this legislative process must be stopped as soon as possible.”

But the Minister of Defense was not the only one to be against this measure, since the president of Israel asked Netanyahu to please not go through with the measure since it would not only put the nation in a bad position, but would also give it a bad image on the international scene.

“The eyes of all the people of Israel they are in you The eyes of the entire Jewish people and of the entire world are on you.. For the sake of our unity, for the sake of the responsibility committed, I ask you to stop this legislative process immediately,” Isaac Herzog said in a statement to the Prime Minister of this nation.