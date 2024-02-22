Cuban reggaeton player Wampi receives his band in the United States

The Cuban reggaeton player Give it to him He received his band in the United States, an emotional moment that he shared with his followers on his networks.

“First of all I want to thank God and my entire work team, I am blessed to have my band with me. The heat is heating up. Thanks to all the people who support me,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Wampi went in person to the Fort Lauderdale airport to welcome his musicians.

“I told you there but I’ll tell you again: the yuma takes heat,” he expressed to his fans.

The singer shared videos of the group rehearsing for their upcoming performances.

On Friday, February 23, they will be in Houston, where all tickets have already been sold, and on March 2, they will perform at the Flamingo Theater Bar in Miami.

Wampi arrived in Miami on September 8where, among others, the music producer Vitico went to receive him.

“Now we are here, you know, with the brother, the team, Viti, everyone, from scratch, now is when it is,” he said at the airport, still holding his passport.

Her arrival in the United States was celebrated by colleagues and friends such as El Micha, El Úniko, Yulién Oviedo and Seidy La Niña.

A few days later, the reggaeton singer denied that he was going to stay permanently in the country.

“I make this statement to inform the false news that I am not going to stay in the US nor did I come for parole“, said.

He took advantage of his post to remember that in October he would be touring Europe.

“This week I let you know where the welcome and farewell will be in Cuba,” he continued in his publication.