Dachser with another leap in growth

Dachser SE

Kempten

Between boom and normalization: Dachser achieves one billion euros more in sales and wants to invest over 300 million euros.

For the 2022 financial year, the logistics service provider Dachser reported sales of EUR 8.1 billion (+14.9 percent) and thus a double-digit increase for the second time in a row.

A high degree of logistics competence, reliability and the quality of the services were the basis of Dachser’s success last year. “We’re about to break into a new league,” said Burkhard Eling, CEO of Dachser, at the annual press conference in Munich. “Our customers appreciate the resilience that we bring to their supply chains and reward this performance. Today, Dachser is increasingly perceived as the partner for globally networked solutions and consultant for optimized supply chains.”

A main growth driver was also the high price level in the market, triggered by disruption-prone supply chains and tight capacities. From September 2022, the special boom in logistics gave way to a significant normalization of business with falling numbers of shipments and rates, especially in air and sea freight. Throughout the year, Dachser transported 81.1 million shipments (-2.9 percent) with an almost unchanged weight of 42.8 million tons.

Business development in detail

The business field Road Logistics, in which Dachser combines the transport and storage of industrial and consumer goods (European Logistics) and food (Food Logistics), grew by 14.2 percent to 5.7 billion euros in 2022. The tonnage transported increased slightly by 0.4 percent, while the number of shipments fell by 2.8 percent in the difficult economic environment.

Die Business Line European Logistics increased its sales by 13.4 percent and thus grew at the same rate as in 2021. The number of shipments, on the other hand, fell by 3.5 percent. The tonnages remained constant at 30.0 million.

Die Business Line Food Logistics increased significantly in 2022 and grew in sales by 17.1 percent. As a catch-up effect after the end of the corona-related restrictions, both shipments (+1.8 percent) and tonnages (+1.1 percent) increased slightly in this business line. Dachser Food Logistics generated sales of 1.3 billion euros in the past financial year and thus remains a stable and reliable pillar of the business model.

After the exceptional year 2021, higher capacities in the air and sea freight markets, weaker demand and the faltering growth engine China ensured that the growth of the business field Air & Sea Logistics leveled off with a sales increase of 16.7 percent. Sales increased from 2.1 billion to 2.4 billion euros. The number of consignments, on the other hand, fell by a total of 7.3 percent.

“During the corona pandemic, our air and sea freight business clearly gained in profile,” says Burkhard Eling. “The growing LCL general cargo business in sea freight and the air freight charter network with 260 flights alone in the past year contribute to this. Our customers appreciate the high degree of integration of our services, on land, on water and in the air. We will continue to use this USP in the future continue to strengthen.”

Business with contract logistics, the intelligent combination of storage, value-added services and transport, developed very positively. In 2022, Dachser offered its contract logistics customers 2.7 million pallet spaces, 152,000 more than in the previous year. Dachser is currently present on five continents with 163 warehouse locations, and 14 additional facilities are planned for 2023.

The number of employees increased by 1,100 in 2022 to a total of 32,850. The high equity ratio of over 60 percent enables Dachser to continue to invest significantly in the expansion of its network, digitization, climate protection and its employees, even in economically difficult times.

For the year 2023, Burkhard Eling has therefore announced that he will continue on the course he has taken and, after the 196 million in 2022, will invest a further 300 million euros in the current year. Dachser already started the new year with the takeover of the Dutch food logistics company Müller and the air and sea freight forwarder ACA International based in Melbourne, Australia.

The slow start to the year with comparatively low transport volumes is no cause for concern for Dachser. “We assume that after two years of extraordinary sales growth, but also extraordinary burdens for the operational teams, a bit of normality will return to logistics and our business in 2023,” says Eling in Munich.

About Dachser:

The family-owned company Dachser, headquartered in Kempten, Germany, offers transport logistics, warehousing and customer-specific services within two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter is divided into the two business lines Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions complete the range. A comprehensive European and intercontinental transport network and fully integrated information systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

With around 32,850 employees at 379 locations worldwide, Dachser generated consolidated sales of around 8.1 billion euros in 2022. The logistics service provider moved a total of 81.1 million shipments weighing 42.8 million tons. Dachser is represented with its own national companies in 41 countries. You can find more information about Dachser at dachser.de

