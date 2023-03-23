How the fake news of the VAT increase for food that circulated through the networks was created

How the fake news of the VAT increase for food that circulated through the networks was created

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 23, 2023

The modus operandi of the Argentine right was once again reflected in the networks with an alleged increase in the Value Added Tax on food and cleaning supplies.

But to the surprise of very few, it is once again fake news.

As always, this type of false news could not have any repercussions without the help of some media and several trolls that replicate the lies on social networks.

This is so broad that there are even people who replicate it in good faith, driven by an indignation that would be understandable if this type of news were real.

Here is the explanation of the expert Mauro Brissio.

Tweet by Mauro Brissio
Tweet by Mauro Brissio
Tweet by Mauro Brissio
Tweet by Mauro Brissio
Tweet by Mauro Brissio
Tweet by Mauro Brissio
Tweet by Mauro Brissio

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *