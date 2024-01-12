David Muro, from Scenes of Marriage, confesses to being broke: The phone doesn’t ring

There was a time when his face was part of everyday television, but a long time ago his media light began a slow and silent blackout, which lasted for years, until he was relegated to a ruinous gloom. David Venancio Muro, known for his role as Roberto in wedding sceneso and who came to present the New Year’s Eve Chimeslives waiting for a call that never comes since Acacias 38his last great work, he put it, back in 2021, full stop.

This is what the interpreter himself has confessed in an interview granted in TardeAR. First, the host of the space, Ana Rosa Quintana, introduced him. This man presented the Chimes in 2008, was the protagonist of an entire era and now he is bankrupt, he said, aware that the image of his face would refresh the viewers’ memories. There are people who do not need to be introduced but who do need to be remembered.

I don’t have any property

Surprise assailed everyone present when they verified the reality of the economic and vital state of that person who had made them laugh so much. Honestly, I have a shitty resume. Now the phone has stopped ringing, the actor confessed, hard on himself, about the lack of job opportunities. He doesn’t have a job and He doesn’t think he’s going to get it.

But their situation is even more critical. Not only is he in charge of himself, but, in addition, he cares for and maintains without the slightest help his mother, who He has Alzheimer’s, cancer and a lot of other things. I don’t have any property, I had to sell it to support my mother.he revealed, adding that, with each passing day, his circumstance gets worse: The few savings and the few things have gone or are going away.

His case was not unrelated to the evening talk shows. The sad thing is that they don’t call you and the phone stops ringing for people who have been at the top.explained Leticia Requejo, to which the journalist Miguel ngel Nicols added that, in reality, He complains that in his golden age he did not earn a fortune, despite the success he achieved.. While,