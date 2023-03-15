Deadline for pet sterilization pre-registration extended

Juarez City.- Until March 17, the pre-registration period for the sterilization campaign for dogs and cats organized by the animal group Somos su Voz in conjunction with the Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption Center (RAMM) of the Ecology Department was extended municipal and the General Directorate of Community Centers.

The pre-registration will take place at the Riberas del Bravo Community Center, starting at 10:00 in the morning and those interested must present a current vaccination card for the pet, reported Diego Poggio, head of the RAMM.

He pointed out that for this campaign more than 400 sterilizations are expected to be carried out that will also benefit the inhabitants of the Juárez Valley.

The sterilizations will take place on Sunday, March 19, at stage VIII of Riberas del Bravo, starting at 8:00 in the morning.