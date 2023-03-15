Dell goes beyond enterprise to win most desirable gaming laptop brand

For the second time in a row, Dell took the award for the most desired gaming laptop brand in the Canaltech Award, drawing on its vast portfolio of its own and also thanks to its renowned Alienware line. The popular choice showed that the victory came with 36.06% of the votes, just over 14 percentage points above the runner-up.

Dell/Alienware had already won the category last year, when it won 42% of the votes. This year, the company also won the general category with the most desired laptop brands, closing a successful double and showing that it manages to please far beyond corporate and domestic users, also populating the imagination of those looking for a great machine to play.

In alphabetical order, the other gaming notebook companies that participated in the vote are: Acer/Predator, ASUS/ROG, Avell, Lenovo/Legion, NAVE, Positivo/2AM and Samsung.

Line M15 is popularity champion

In Brazil, Alienware’s main line consists of M15 notebooks. The last generation arrived in the country in August last year, with several updates and performance improvements.

For this, the M15 R7 arrived with 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H processors, accompanied by up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and 1 TB of storage per SSD in its maximum settings.

Graphics processing is handled by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, with 8 GB of dedicated memory. Therefore, a set that should offer satisfactory performance even in games or heavy programs.

Another highlight of the M15 R7 is its screen, with support for refresh rates at 240 Hz and a response time of just 2 ms. With 15.6 inches, this panel still has Quad HD resolution, 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and support for HDR with Dolby Vision.

Line X has extreme performance

Even if it is not available for purchase in Brazil on Dell’s official website, the X line stands out for bringing even more advanced performance. For this, the maximum configuration of the models contains an Intel Core i9-12900HK processor, combined with 64 GB of RAM and 4 TB of SSD storage.

Graphics card options still include the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, with 16GB of dedicated memory. The product is sold in screen options with 15, 16 or 17 inches (X15, X16 or X17, respectively).

For gamers, refresh rates are even more impressive and reach 480 Hz on Full HD screens. However, Quad HD panels are also available with frequencies of 165 Hz.

Inspiron Gaming line also stands out

Dell’s Inspiron Gaming line has been renewed every year to please casual gamers to enthusiasts, and the 2022 models showed that the brand seeks to bring more and more technologies previously exclusive to the coveted Alienware to more affordable models. The Dell G15, for example, arrived in Brazil in mid-2022 with robust hardware that even included the Intel Core i7 12700H together with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, offering great performance for the most varied games at a price that fits in your pocket.

With all this, it is not surprising that Dell continues with high popularity in Brazil, establishing itself more and more as the consumer dream for those looking for laptops, be they gamers, business or home use.