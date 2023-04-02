Did you know that plants cry when they get stressed?

I feel you, bro (llora quedito) A study conducted by researchers at a university in Israel shows that when plants are thirsty or stressed, they make a sound. As if they were crying.

yes this means that plants cry when stressed although they are not sounds that human beings cannot perceive with the naked ear.

Photo: Pixabay

Do plants cry when stressed?

Everything seems to indicate that yes, plants cry when they get stressed. But don’t think we’re going to witness that Harry Potter scene with the mandrakes, it’s actually much, much more subtle.

Researchers from Israel’s Tel-Aviv University harvested tobacco and tomato plants in small boxes equipped with microphones. No, they didn’t make tomacos either.

They found that When plants need water or have recently had their stems cut, they make up to 35 sounds per hour. But when the plants have enough water and have not been cut, it emits only one sound per hour.

Photo: Pixabay

And the sounds are not screaming or tantrums, they are ultrasonic sounds of just 20 to 100 kilohertz. They are so sharp that humans cannot perceive them, although some animals such as bats, mice and moths could..

But how come plants make sounds if they don’t have lungs or vocal cords?

The theory suggests that it all has to do with the xylem, the tubes that carry water and nutrients from the roots to the stems and leaves.

Photo: Green Ecology

The water in the dilemma is held together by surface tension just like when we suck water through a straw. But when an air bubble forms, it makes a little sound, and these bubbles form during drought stress, when they don’t have enough water.

So like us, plants cry when stressed or thirsty. You don’t have to be lazy and let’s throw water on it from time to time.

It may interest you