DIRECT. Barcelona-Real Madrid: the people of Madrid so as not to be definitively won by the Barcelonans ... Follow the Clasico

Leader of La Liga, Barça are nine points ahead of Real Madrid, before facing their eternal rival on Sunday.

A turning point of the season? FC Barcelona receives Real Madrid, Sunday March 19 (9 p.m.), on behalf of the 26th day of La Liga. The 186th Clasico in the league between the two rivals could extinguish the last hopes of suspense concerning the identity of the future champion of Spain, or revive them in the event of a merengue success. Already well ahead, the Catalans have a nine-point lead over the people of Madrid.

Eliminated from all European competitions, the Blaugrana have the opportunity to extend their lead to 12 points which would be an undeniable lead in view of the title. Conversely, Real Madrid, still in the Champions League race after eliminating Liverpool, must absolutely take the three points to catch up with their rival. Especially since Carlo Ancelotti’s players have revenge to take, they who remain on two defeats against the Catalans, in the Supercup and in the cup.