DIRECT. War in Ukraine: kyiv received its first British Challenger tanks and Leopard tanks from Germany

Decisive deliveries as a Ukrainian counter-offensive in preparation approaches. The first British Challenger tanks have arrived in Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced on the evening of Monday March 27. The latter announced that “British Challengers, American Strykers and Cougars and German Marders” had “added to Ukrainian units”. Earlier today, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also revealed that 18 Leopard tanks had been delivered to Kyiv. “Our tanks arrived as promised and punctually in the hands of our Ukrainian friends”, added Boris Pistorius, the German Defense Minister. Follow our live.

Russia calls for an investigation into Nord Stream. The UN Security Council on Monday rejected a Russian resolution calling for the creation of a “independent international commission of inquiry” on the sabotage of the Nord Stream underwater gas pipelines last September.

A bombardment in Sloviansk kills two. Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk left at least two people dead and more than 30 injured on Monday, police said. “These are random victims”Dmytro Nogin, senior Kramatorsk district police official, told reporters.

Iranian drones shot down in Ukraine. The Air Force claimed overnight that it had shot down twelve Iranian-made Shahed 136-131 drones sent by Russia to Ukraine.