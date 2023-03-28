Knife attack in Brazilian school – teacher dead

A teacher has died after being stabbed at a Brazilian school. A 13-year-old is suspected of the crime.

After a knife attack at a school in the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, a seriously injured teacher died. As the government of the state of the same name announced on Monday, four other victims were injured, but their lives were not in danger. A student suffered a shock. According to the news portal “G1”, the 71-year-old teacher finally suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital. According to Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, a 13-year-old suspect was arrested.

The São Paulo government declared three days of mourning. De Freitas, currently traveling in Europe, tweeted: “I cannot put into words my sadness at the news of the attack on students and teachers at the Thomazia Montoro State School in Vila Sônia.” The teacher had worked at the school since 2013 and had been teaching science there since the beginning of the year.

Gym teacher overpowered attackers

Public Safety Secretary Guilherme Derrite told the press that a physical education teacher overpowered the attacker, preventing anything worse from happening. “It was she who immobilized the attacker, she made sure that the knife was taken from him. Without her heroic actions, the tragedy would certainly have been much greater.” A few minutes later, a police school unit routinely patrolling arrived at the scene. The military police were also summoned and the alleged perpetrator was finally arrested.

The motive for the knife attack was initially unclear. According to the Brazilian news agency Agencia Brasil, initial information indicated a dispute between the perpetrator and another student last week. On Brazilian television, citing parents, it was said that physical violence was the order of the day at the school.

Knife attacks in schools rather rare