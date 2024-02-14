Director of Miami International Airport looks at Coral Gables, will there be changes at MIA?

MIAMI. – Ralph Cutie, director of Miami International Airport, is prepared, willing and able to engage in a conversation with the City of Coral Gables regarding the administrator position, which became vacant after the dismissal of Peter Iglesias, said Commissioner Kirk Menéndez.

“I have spoken with Ralph Cutie and I am very excited to report that he is ready, willing and able to begin the conversation with the City about the manager position,” said Menéndez this Tuesday the 13th, at the same municipal meeting in which the dismissal of administrator Iglesias.

Cutie currently serves as director of the Miami-Dade Department of Aviation and CEO of Miami International Airport. At this moment, he is leading a renovation and investment process in the air terminal that exceeds 7,000 million dollars.

The news comes after the commotion caused by the statements of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who announced that she would end several decades of disinvestment in MIA.

According to a source, the County is considering Basil A Binns as Cutie’s successor as head of the airport, but the County prefers not to comment for now.

For its part, Coral Gables has begun a search process for the new administrator, meanwhile, Alberto N Parjus will occupy the position on an interim basis.

The Coral Gables administrator earns about $290,000 a year, 55% higher than the average salary of other Florida municipal managers.

