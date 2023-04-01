Discover the Blue Flag beaches of Mexico: certified paradises of environmental quality

The beaches that have Blue Flag in Mexico They are recognized for being some of the most beautiful and clean in the country. The Blue Flag is an international recognition given to beaches and marinas that meet certain quality, safety and environmental conservation criteria.

In Mexico, there are 49 beaches and 9 marinas who have obtained this distinction. Among them, some of the most popular and visited in the country stand out, such as: Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Huatulco.

To obtain the Blue Flag, beaches and marinas they must meet specific criteria in four key areas: water quality, environmental management, safety and services, and environmental education. This implies, among other things, maintaining high water quality, having an environmental management plan that guarantees the protection of local flora and fauna, having adequate services for visitors, and promoting environmental education among the local community and tourists. .

The fact that a beach or marina has the Blue Flag is a guarantee that it is a safe, clean and sustainable destination. In addition, it is a recognition that increases its prestige and attractiveness for tourists, since more and more travelers are looking for responsible destinations that are committed to the environment.

What does it mean to get Blue Flag on a beach?

Having a Blue Flag or Blue Flag on a beach or marina means that it has complied with certain international quality standards in terms of water cleanliness, safety, environmental management, and environmental information and education provided to users.

The blue flag certification is granted by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an international non-profit organization that promotes environmental education and sustainability around the world. To obtain the Blue Flag, beaches and marinas must meet specific criteria in the areas mentioned above, and they must also commit to continue improving their environmental management and inform users about relevant environmental issues.

What are the characteristics of a beach or marina being Blue Flag?

The characteristics that the beaches must meet to obtain the blue flag certification include:

Water quality: The beach must comply with water quality standards established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and there must be no presence of contaminants such as bacteria, viruses and other chemical contaminants. security and services: The beach must provide basic services for users, such as relief and rescue services, cleaning services, information services and health services. In addition, the beach must meet safety requirements, such as the presence of clear and visible signage. Environmental management: The beach must have an environmental management plan that includes measures to minimize environmental impacts, such as reducing water and energy consumption, proper waste management, and promoting sustainable environmental practices among users. Environmental education: The beach must provide clear and accessible information on relevant environmental aspects, such as biodiversity, natural resources and sustainability, to promote awareness and environmental education among users. In addition to these features, the blue flag certification also requires that beaches meet other criteria, such as the accessibility for people with disabilities and the preservation and protection of local flora and fauna.

What is the list of Blue Flag beaches in Mexico?

Of course! Below, we present the complete list of the beaches that have obtained the Blue Flag in Mexico, according to the latest report from the FEE:

Baja California Sur (25 beaches in Los Cabos): Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos, Paradisus Los Cabos, Medano Casa Dorada, Medano Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, Medano Riu Palace, Medano Villa del Palmar, Medano Villa El Arco, Medano Villa La Estancia, Medano Riu Palace Baja California, Palmilla, La Ribera, Grand Velas Los Cabos, Medano ME Cabo, Hacienda, Medano Pueblo Bonito Rose, Medano Club Cascadas de Baja, Medano Riu Santa Fe, El Surgidero, El Chileno, Santa María, El Corsario, La Gaviota, Acapulquito, Las Viudas and Medano Breathless.

Warrior (5 beaches in Zihuatanejo de Azueta): El Palmar I, El Palmar II, El Palmar III, La Madera and La Ropa.

Jalisco (4 beaches in Vallarta Port): Sheraton, Camarones, Palmares and Playa de Oro.

Nayarit (1 beach in bay Of flags): New Nayarit.

oaxaca (2 beaches in Santa Maria Huatulco): Chahue and Tangolunda Dreams.

Quintana Roo (22 beaches): In the municipality of Benito Juarez, the beaches are: Ballenas, Coral, Chac-Mool, Delfines, Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancún, Iberostar Cancún, Live Aqua Cancún, Marlín, Playa del Niño and Las Perlas. In Women Island They are: Albatros Beach, Atelier, Playa Centro and Playa Norte. In Puerto Morelosare: Playa Sol and Ventana al Mar. In Solidarity They are: Punta Esmeralda, Xcalacoco, Iberostar Tucán & Quetzal, Playa 88 and Iberostar Playa Paraíso.

sonorous (1 beach in Puerto Penasco): El Mirador at Manny’s Beach.

Tamaulipas (1 beach in madero city): Miramar Beach.

Yucatan (2 beaches in Progreso): International Boardwalk and Traditional Boardwalk.

If you are planning your next vacation in Mexico, we recommend that you look for a Blue Flag beach. In addition to enjoying its beautiful beaches and natural landscapes, you can do it with the peace of mind of knowing that you are visiting a sustainable and environmentally responsible destination.