Distribution of points in the draw to one between Plaza Colonia and La Luz

The match held this Friday between Plaza C. and La Luz ended with a tie between the two contenders.

With a goal from Aníbal Hernández, they began by winning the visit at the beginning of the first half, however, after 42 minutes of that stage, Osinachi Ebere managed to equalize for the locals.

Osinachi Ebere was the figure of the party. The striker from Plaza Colonia scored 1 goal.

Another important player in the match was Aníbal Hernández. The La Luz midfielder was the author of 1 goal.

The match had several cautioned: Sebastian Cardozo, Enzo Castillo, Edhard Greising, Aníbal Hernández and Roberto Hernández.

The technical director of Plaza C., Nicolás Vigneri, proposed a 4-5-1 strategy with Joaquín Silva in goal; Emilio Zeballos, Haibrany Ruiz Díaz, Nicolás Olivera and Edhard Greising on the defensive line; Ramiro Quintana, Yvo Calleros, Jorge Ayala, Franco Gaimari and Rodrigo Amaral in the middle; and Osinachi Ebere in the attack.

For their part, those led by Ignacio Pallas stopped with a 5-3-2 scheme with Ramiro Mendez under the three sticks; Enzo Castillo, Santiago Carrera, Sebastian Cardozo, Roberto Hernández and Jonathan Baeza in defense; Aníbal Hernández, Pablo Porcile and Matías De Los Santos in midfield; and Luis Machado and Nicolás Royón up front.

The referee Gustavo Tejera was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

On the next date, Plaza C. will visit Defensor Sporting and La Luz will play at home against Racing (U) at the Parque Luis Rivero stadium.

After the match, the local team is left with 10 points and in fifth place in the standings. While the visit has 5 units and occupies the fourteenth place in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory