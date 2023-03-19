District Hof: Drunk moped driver builds a serious accident – insurance fraud flies

On Saturday evening at around 9:40 p.m., a young man from Schwarzenbach am Wald drove out of town on his moped on Walter-Münch-Straße. Shortly before leaving the town, he left the road and collided with the crash barrier. here he was badly injured On the leg. Despite the serious injury, the victim was able to ask local residents for help. According to the Naila police, they informed the emergency services and the police.

According to initial investigations, the reason for the accident may have been the man’s blood alcohol level. A breathalyser test carried out on the accident driver showed a blood alcohol level of 1.16.

Dizziness flies up: Man had tried to cheat the insurance company

Further investigations into the vehicle used revealed that the Moped not insured was. The green insurance license plate from last year was still on the two-wheeler, but it was painted over with black paint was. This should obviously be a valid insurance for the vehicle faked because on March 1, 2023, the valid color of the insurance number plate changed from green to black.





The seriously injured accident driver was admitted to the Münchberg hospital as an inpatient. The total damage was around 1000 euros.

