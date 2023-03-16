Doctors accepted the Province’s offer: how much did the parity close

The Association of Health Professionals of the Province of Buenos Aires (CICOP) approved the joint proposal last night, within the framework of Law No. 10,471, on the Hospital Professional Career, formulated by the Buenos Aires Government.

In a statement, it was indicated that the accepted offer sets a total increase of 40% for the month of next July, to be paid in 3 tranches, 20% in March, 6% in May and 14% in July.

“With the participation of congressmen from provincial, municipal and national sections, the Provincial Congress of Delegates of CICOP met today, who, in addition to the salary proposal by a large majority and after an important debate, positively valued that the proposal be incorporated into the carrying out a ‘Title Blocking Technical Table’ in the month of April'”, they highlighted from the union.

In addition, they remarked that “moving towards a full-time regime is substantial to reverse the high levels of multiple employment in Public Health.”

On January 13, CICOP had voted “by a large majority” in favor of approving the latest joint proposal of the Buenos Aires government within the framework of Law No. 10,471, for which the union closed the salary increase above 102 percent. of the year 2022.

One by one, this is how the parities remained in the Province:

– Teachers: The Buenos Aires Teachers Unity Front (FUDB) accepted an average increase of 40% for the first half of the year to be completed in three tranches of 18% in March, 10% in May and 12% in July.

– State: The unions gave the green light to an increase of 20% in March, another 6% in May and, finally, 14% in July, accumulating up to 40%.

– Judicial: The agreement consists of an increase of 20 percent in March, 6 percent in May and 14 percent in July, similar to that of the other sectors.