Does Chabelo have a statue? It is in CDMX and surely you did not know it

The recent loss of xavier lopezknown for his character “Chabelo” that incarnated for 57 years, left thousands of Mexicans shocked, who are already crowding in their official statuewhich was placed in a famous place in the city hall of the CDMX along with other iconic figures, keep reading!

In The Truth News We want to tell you that the author of this work, Óscar Ponzzanelli, made it from recycled metal keys that were collected in a collection by the actor in 2006, in the Plaza Cuicuilco shopping center and is dedicated exclusively to the character and what he represents for the mexican culture.

Previously, we told you about the family’s revelation about the last goodbye to the actor, but now we tell you that his death was due to septic shock while he was being treated at the Angeles del Pedregal Hospital, because minutes before he had difficulties breathing in your home.

Here you can find the statue of Chabelo from CDMX







To honor the character, an animated version was placed, which is found in the company of four more statues, which belong to these celebrities:

Lolita Ayala

Carla Estrada

Silvia Pinal

Placido Domingo

It is in the Garden of the Great Values ​​of Mexico, in front of the Parque de los Venados, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, between Zapata and Municipio Libre avenues, belonging to the Santa Cruz Atoyac neighborhood, where you can appreciate these works.

In addition, this character also has his life-size wax version of the actor, which is in the Mexico City Wax Museum, which you can visit at Londres Número 6, Colonia Juárez.

What awards did Chabelo get in his career?

Guinees Records awarded Chabelo two important recognitions for his career. Photo: elhorizonte.mx



Xavier López Rodríguez, originally from Chicago, Illinois, was recognized by Guinness records for the longest career as a host of a children’s program that was 44 years and for the longest time representing a character, which was 57 years, also received a Goddess de Plata in 2003, the Gaviota International Award in 2006 and the Legend Award in 2005.

