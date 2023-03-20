Does high testosterone cause prostate cancer? | metropolises

The male hormone testosterone is the Google search champion for many types of questions. Although science has a lot of evidence, it is natural for doubts to appear. For example: is there a relationship between testosterone and prostate cancer?

Doctor Roberto Franco admits that for a long time there was the thesis that testosterone could stimulate the growth of prostate cancer. Therefore, many physicians avoided prescribing testosterone hormone replacement therapy for men with a history or suspicion of the disease.

However, according to him, recent studies show that the involvement of testosterone and prostate cancer is more complex than imagined. Although research indicates that high testosterone levels are associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer, other analyzes have not shown this link.

According to the doctor, hormone replacement therapy with testosterone should be applied with caution and monitored in subjects who already had prostate cancer.

Currently, there is no solid evidence that the hormone causes prostate cancer. Most experts believe that prostate cancer is caused by a combination of genetic, environmental, and hormonal factors.

