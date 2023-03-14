Mediterranean diet may lower risk of dementia, study finds

A study published in the journal BMC Medicinethis Tuesday (14/3), suggests that adherents of the Mediterranean diet, based on the consumption of fresh and natural food, are less likely to develop dementia.

The researchers analyzed health information from around 60,000 Britons, all aged 60 and over. In addition, some of the volunteers were instructed to provide details about what they ate during a period of one year and six months.

More on the subject Revenue Mediterranean diet: 6 “fit” recipes to lose weight without suffering



Health Mediterranean diet may help improve fertility, study finds



Health Mediterranean diet solves beer belly? Study indicates yes



Health Mediterranean diet helps treat skin cancer, study finds



The information was used to support a score that measured their degree of adherence to the Mediterranean diet. Over the course of the study, 882 volunteers had dementia.

Participants who achieved the highest score, that is, those who ate more within the parameters of the Mediterranean diet, had a 23% lower risk of dementia when compared to non-adherents to this style of eating.

protective effect

According to the scientists, based on what was observed, the Mediterranean diet has a “protective effect” against dementia, regardless of a person’s genetic risk. They also defend the need for further studies to explore this premise.

According to Oliver Shannon, professor and leader of the study, reinforces that preventing dementia is a priority for doctors and researchers.

“Our study suggests that eating a more Mediterranean diet may be a strategy to help individuals reduce their risk of dementia,” he says.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.

window._taboola = window._taboola || (); _taboola.push({ mode: “thumbnails-c-3×1”, container: “taboola-mid-article”, placement: “Mid Article”, target_type: “mix” });

The post Mediterranean diet may decrease risk of dementia, points out study first appeared on Metropolis.