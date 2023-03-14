Doman gave Stilitano an ultimatum and the networks remind him of "the project"

Doman gave Stilitano an ultimatum and the networks remind him of "the project"

Fabián Doman was sincere when he stated that Leandro Stilitano’s future as coach “depends on him” in reference to this Saturday’s match against Colón. “Stillitano is an extraordinary professional, talking to him two or three times a day is a pleasure. He is very aware. What happens or doesn’t happen on Saturday depends on him,” said the president of Independiente in statements to the radio program La Visera , which is broadcast by AM 1490 Radio GAMA.

He immediately added: “Leandro is the most concerned about everything that is happening. I know him and it would be a shame if he didn’t continue.” And about the team, Doman said: “We are having a bad run, very bad. I don’t like being the president of a club that hasn’t won six games for six. I don’t ask for patience and whoever whistles has the right to whistle.” .

