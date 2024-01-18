“Don’t throw that away at me!”

A Cuban woman shared in TikTok a funny conversation with his relatives who had recently arrived from the island, whom he scolded for carefully scrubbing a single-use oven tray and in general for recycling everything: doorknobs, soaps, plastic bottles.

“My family arrived from Cuba and is recycling everything,” the TikTok user wrote in the images.

“None of this is thrown away here (…) This was left shopping“commented the man busy with his task.

“Don’t throw that away, we’re going to roast the other leg with it,” joked another of the newcomers while showing another plastic knob that she also planned to keep.

“These are the problems that exist here: doorknob guard, plastic guard, laticas, knobs, you go too far…”, concluded the Cuban resident in the United States with a laugh.

In recent days, another Cuban woman published a similar video in which she commented on some of the Things that his mother continues to do in the United States like when she lived in Cuba: among them recycling the frying oil in a can, storing it for several days in the refrigerator and reheating the cooked white rice or hoarding in the supermarket as if everything were going to end.

There are many similar stories and they are not limited to Cubans who have recently arrived abroad from Cuba.

There is no shortage of cases of Cubans who have been living outside the island for many years and cannot resist rinsing the tomato puree carton, the shampoo bottle or even opening the toothpaste tube.

Such acts are a direct consequence of many decades of scarcity and misery.

The little straws washed and washed again and laid out in the sun until they give out no more is one of those Cuban postcards that are difficult to forget.