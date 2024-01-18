They murder a Cuban to steal his motorcycle in Havana

A 51-year-old Cuban, father and grandfather, was murdered to steal his motorcycle in Havana.

Walter Mulgadoa resident of the town of Calabazar, Boyeros municipality, died last Saturday, January 13, as reported in Facebook his stepdaughter, Claudia Estradawho demands justice.

“This is a publication of sadness and a lot of pain. Until when are we going to continue like this, until when will we have to give the news to a mother that her son has been the victim of a homicide, to a desperate wife at home calling her all day and not knowing anything about him, that her husband has been found murdered, her daughters that their father will no longer see them again. How to tell her six-year-old granddaughters that their daddy is no longer among us,” she lamented.

“On Saturday, January 13, we suffered all that, the greatest pain I could ever feel. A human being, my stepfather, but more than that, my father was brutally murdered, all to take away his electric motorcycle, a piece of plastic as they say.” , he added.

Walter Mulgado was murdered in the town of Rocío. So far, it has not been determined whether the criminals achieved their objective and took the motorcycle.

A resident in the area revealed to reporter Yosmany Mayeta Labrada that he was a businessman, who “sold pigs for breeding and even household appliances.”

“Our family asks for justice, to find those who took the life of that great human being, that excellent man,” Claudia Estrada asked.

“When they start to change the laws here and begin to punish those who commit these crimes by killing and torturing them, it is true that they are not going to give it back to us, but so that they suffer everything they do, and feel all the pain they feel those they kill without thinking about their families and without thinking about anyone. It is incredible that they have no scruples to take someone’s life in that way, there is no right, there is none,” he added.