Suspects arrested in the murder of anti-mafia prosecutor

QUITO.- Two men suspected of being involved in the murder of a fiscal anti-mafia Ecuador on Wednesday at Guayaquil, They were arrested, reported the Police Commander, General César Zapata, through social networks in updating the findings about the crime.

“We have arrested 2 suspects involved in the murder of prosecutor César Suárez, in #GYE (Guayaquil, ndlr), after investigative procedures that allowed us to identify the alleged participation in the criminal act,” indicated the police chief through the social network .

He added that among the “indications” found by agents included a rifle, two pistols, chargers and two vehicles.

Prosecutor Carlos Suárez He was investigating the assault by armed men on the TC television channel on January 9 and was murdered this Wednesday in the city of Guayaquil, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Embed – #Urgent || We have arrested 2 suspects involved in the murder of prosecutor César Suárez, in #GYEafter investigative procedures that made it possible to identify the alleged participation in the criminal act. Indications: rifle, 2 pistols, feeders and 2 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/aKYdiRAhkZ —GraD. César Augusto Zapata Correa (@CmdtPoliciaEc) January 18, 2024

His murder was confirmed by Attorney General Diana Salazar in a video published on X.

Embed – It is impossible not to be broken by the death of a colleague in the fight against organized crime. We will remain firm in his name: for him, for the country, for justice.

Thank you for your work, César. Rest in peace. My solidarity with his family and friends. — Diana Salazar M. (@DianaSalazarM2) January 17, 2024

An official from the investigative body said that Suárez had been in charge of determining which criminal group was behind the seizure in the middle of the broadcast of a program on the TC channel, during the recent crisis of drug-criminal violence in the country.

Local media broadcast images of Suárez’s truck with several bullet holes in the driver’s window on an avenue.

A police official assured that “the investigative units are carrying out the pertinent investigations to find those responsible” in the country’s main port, the center of drug trafficking operations.

Source: AFP