They denounce the state of prisons in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua

MADRID.- He Geopolitical Observatory of Latin America released its most recent report referring to the conditions of the prisons in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, warning about the precarious physical conditions and human rights violations that are systematically committed in detention centers.

Under the title The prisons of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua Testimonies are collected that support “the tragedy suffered by hundreds of political prisoners, victims of persecution and systematic violation of human rights by the regimes of Maduro, Ortega and Diaz-Canel, in their respective dictatorships,” reveals OGAL.

In all three countries, the call for the release of political prisoners is a constant.

“We ask for the freedom of the 290 political prisoners remaining in Venezuela. “That this humanitarian exchange, as we had proposed, releases all political prisoners,” said Ana Leonor Acosta, director of the Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy In Venezuela.

Alain Espinosa, lawyer for the human rights organization Cubalex.

Cuba and Venezuela 14.jpg Cubans and Venezuelans in exile demand the freedom of political prisoners. Yoandy Castaneda

The health of political prisoners in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua is an issue of great concern for family members, NGOs and international organizations due to the high risks of vulnerability and death to which political prisoners are subjected.

We leave for the consideration of our readers this record that describes the procedures that are part of the pattern of behavior used by dictators to imprison, torture and murder dissidents:

He is one of the more than a thousand political prisoners of the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime: Navarro Rodríguez is originally from the province of Matanzas in Cuba, president of the Pedro Luis Boitel Party for Democracy and promoter of the citizen campaign “Cuba Decides.”

The story states that although he suffers from diabetes, migraine and has a chronic lung injury as a result of contracting Covid-19, he does not receive adequate treatment.

“He has a fairly complex health situation because he depends on insulin and has to measure his glucose (…) They do not allow him to have the glucometer and they use it as a means of pressure so that he does not report the violations,” denounced Alain Espinosa, lawyer for the human rights organization Cubalex. With the arrest of 13 people in the month of November, the number of political prisoners on the island rose to 1,062, according to the organization Prisoners Defenders.

San-Isidro-cubanet Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Osorbo rejected exile in exchange for being released. Cubanet

“The situation that these people have inside prisons continues to be extremely alarming, all the rights that may assist them are violated, even as prisoners,” Espinosa told Expediente Público.

Until October, the Mechanism for the recognition of political prisoners registered 91 prisoners of conscience in Nicaragua

However, the number of political prisoners could be higher because the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo between November and December continued to imprison critical voices, including religious leaders.

Two bishops imprisoned in Nicaragua

Monsignor Isidoro del Carmen Mora Ortega, bishop of the Diocese of Siuna, in the Northern Caribbean, was detained by the National Police on December 20 when he was heading to the Santa Cruz parish in the municipality of La Cruz de Río Grande. The seminarians who accompanied him, Alester Saenz and Tony Palacios, were also arrested.

In the prisons of Nicaragua, the regime also keeps the bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, in prison. A day earlier, the regime imprisoned eleven members of the Puerta de la Montaña evangelical church and asked to investigate three more related foreigners for the alleged crime of money laundering.

Rolando Alvarez Nicaragua – ap Several bishops raised their voices to support Rolando Álvarez, 55 years old and critical of Daniel Ortega’s regime in Nicaragua. Ap

