Duolingo builds app to learn music

Duolingo is probably best known for its language courses. Now paying attention Techcrunch that Duolingo in a new job ad is looking for someone to help the company build an app to teach music.

The ad states that Duolingo is looking for an expert in music education who can combine both theoretical knowledge, relevant learning research and teaching experience.

The duties state that the person must ensure that the app is well-grounded in learning science and that it must be able to take discoveries in research and turn them into concrete ideas for active learning.

When and if Duolingo’s possible music learning app might be released remains to be seen.

Also read: Soon you can solve math problems with Duolingo