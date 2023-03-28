E3 2023: SEGA and Tencent won’t be there either, the show takes on water

It is the stampede on the side of publishers and developers that we are used to seeing participating in E3. The bad news keeps coming and two new publishers say they won’t be there this year either.

But then, who will ultimately be at the E3 2023 show?

After the announcement of Microsoft to zap its presence within the Convention Center and Ubisoft which announced its abandonment of the show as well, it is to wonder who will be present during the event. For the moment, and almost two months before the event, ReedPop, the organizer, remains far too silent.

According IGNSega and Tencent will also not be attending E3 2023, and that other publishers are expected to announce their non-attendance in the coming days.

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to participate in E3 2023 as an exhibitor. We look forward to sharing more information on announced and unannounced projects in the future. » A SEGA representative.

After speaking with several press relations representatives within multiple companies, it appears that a “significant lack of communication from ESA and the organizer ReedPop on what exactly they should expect from the event is also pointed out.

Without really knowing what is planned by the organizers of the show, it is difficult for publishers and developers to really project themselves and imagine spending large sums for an event that does not necessarily seem well organized and whose contours are struggling to be defined. .

For its part, Devolver Digital had never really participated in E3, but offered to test its games in an adjacent parking lot in Los Angeles. But that won’t be the case this year, only the Devolver Direct conference is scheduled.

It is currently difficult to know if the show will finally be able to take place when the publishers are announcing one after the other that they will not take part. On the media side, it is often the period during which we book our flight tickets and prepare the trip, but the enthusiasm certainly does not seem to be the same this year.