Eduardo Antonio surprises by singing “What was not will not be” to her husband in the middle of the show

Eduardo Antonio and his husband Roy García lived a very special moment in one of the last shows of the Cuban singer when he sat on his partner’s lap to sing “What was not will not be” by José José. A scene that was recorded and shared by El Divo de Placetas on his Instagram profile.

Eduardo Antonio and Roy García form one of the most beloved couples in the world of Cuban entertainment, and it is not surprising considering the love they exude from every pore. Just over a year away from their first wedding anniversarymarriage gives us scenes as romantic as the one the Cuban artist published on his social networks.

In the video we can see El Divo sitting on her husband’s lap before continuing to delight her audience with the performance of José José’s beautiful song.

This publication has served the singer’s followers to applaud his talent and the good show he offers and also to praise the couple he forms with Roy.

“How I had fun and I enjoyed you, may God always take care of you so that you continue to give so much love to your audience”, “Beautiful song of my favorites by José José… Greetings Divo from Colombia”, “Nice version of such a beautiful song “, “How beautiful, long live love”, “How beautiful is love” or “I love you, my favorite couple. The look of him in love melts me. God bless you infinitely, may you always be happy, thank you for existing.”are just some of the comments that are read alongside the publication.