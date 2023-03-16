El Salvador is positioned as an attractive and safe destination

This morning, the Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez, presented some of the specific actions that are being carried out, so that the country continues to revitalize itself in the tourist area and thus have a positive impact on the national economy.

“We have recovered the international tourist. We are having several congresses”, said Minister Valdez emphatically.

Likewise, he highlighted the importance of the basic components for the development of the tourism sector, such as public infrastructure, which implies private investment; as well as another component that is human talent, in which training is revealed to reinforce the knowledge of those in charge of serving tourists.

And it is that, to strengthen the skills and competencies of both employers and their workers, there are programs promoted by the Government such as the GastroLab project, where participants acquire knowledge related to gastronomy.

“The work that is done to invite tourists through the networks is very important,” said the minister. In this sense, she mentioned that the site It is an important reference for both national and international tourists.

On this page, the institution has placed the sites most visited by tourists, as well as the different options to visit, whether they are recreational parks, cultural sites, beaches and mountains.

In this sense, the Government is working to continue positioning El Salvador as a safe and varied destination to visit, promoting different routes and tourist circuits to bring economic and social development to Salvadoran families.