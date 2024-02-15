Elena Furiase explodes after her time on the Goya red carpet: Insults hurt

Before the Goyas closed a historic gala, marked by the ascent to the patriotic heavens of the seventh art that starred The Snow Society, as in every event of this magnitude, a red carpet took place that, in recent days, has not stopped being in the news for different reasons. Now it is again due to the denunciation and reflection that Elena Furiaseactress and member of the Film Academy, makes this luxurious anteroom.

She has done it through Instagram, sharing an image of the aforementioned carpet in which she appears visibly serious. Today I saw this photo by Fernando Montero that shows the reality, at least for me, of what a red carpet means. Those hands clasped together as if they were operating on a loved one show clear concern.think ink.

We are humans

Then he deepened his criticism. The carpet is not just a place to walk around and show how handsome we are… it is much more. It is facing questions, sometimes indiscreet, other times personal, or how to answer what your next project is if you don’t have any right now, his manifesto continues.

It’s not there. For Furiase, the red carpet is more than just an opportunity to shine in her dress, it is also an opportunity for defend social injustices, abuses… give voice to massacres against humanity, or unjust murders of people who were only doing their job, or demonstrations that fight for a general good.

All these good causes, he explains, only to be diluted in bad luck comments: Expose yourself to criticism… she is dressed badly, or you didn’t talk about… or that you don’t work, or…. you’re a shitty redhead or a shitty façade (which are words that we should stop using, more than anything because that time has passed… but anyway, that’s another melon) endless negativity from people who don’t even know you personally.

Despite everything, the interpreter wants to make it clear that There is also good criticism, people who applaud you because you said a nice phrase, or you were coherent in an answer., something that is linked to our work and that is good… but it is not easy, it is never easy. Then he cuts the synthesis short: The reality is that insults hurt, and rugs impose, and that we are human, more than it may seem…