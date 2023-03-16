Encinas reveals that young people from Tamaulipas were executed

When going to present the advances in the project of the Law of Memory in the Chamber of Deputies, the Undersecretary of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, pointed out that the young people who were persecuted by a military convoy in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas fthey were executed.

“There are elements to prove that the youths were not armed and that there was no confrontation”, he referred. He also stressed that “theThe investigation must address the responsibility of the chain of command in this operation” and not only of the military personnel involved.

Despite recognizing that the military have rights, he warned that whoever breaks the law and commits a crime must fulfill their responsibility.

In addition, Encinas Rodríguez pointed out that We must wait for the investigation by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH).

“Let’s wait for the conclusion of the CNDH investigation to find out what happened, but obviously there are elements to prove that the young people were not armed and that there was no confrontation,” he said.

Regarding the case, the Undersecretary for Human Rights warned that they were neither armed nor did they confront the military. Furthermore, he considered that regardless of who they were, they were executed.

“It was not a confrontation with the young people, regardless of who they were, they were executed“, held.

