Energetic refurbishment obligation: what homeowners can expect

Three million buildings may no longer be used in two stages from 2030 and 2033, according to the real estate association “Haus & Grund”. “GdW – die Wohnungswirtschaft Deutschland”, which represents the interests of medium-sized and large companies in the sector, warns of an upcoming “compulsory renovation”. The approval of the European Parliament for minimum energy standards is “absurd” and forces property owners to renovate “almost half of all buildings in the entire EU in just nine years”.

