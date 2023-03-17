Europa League 2022/2023: This is how the quarterfinals and the road to the final have been

This morning the draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The 8 teams that managed to qualify for this round, after winning their respective round of 16 rounds, already know who their rival will be in the next round and also the hypothetical path to the final.
The teams that managed to get past the round of 16 and entered this Friday’s draw are: Sevilla, Feyenoord, Juventus, Manchester United, Sporting CP, Roma, Bayer Leverusen and Unión St. Gilloise. One of these eight teams will succeed Eintracht Frankfurt as tournament champion.
– Manchester United vs Sevilla
– Juventus vs Sporting CP
– Bayer Leverkusen vs Union St. Gilloise
– Feyenoord vs Roma
1ª Semifinal: Winner Juventus / Sporting CP vs Winner Manchester United / Sevilla
2ª Semifinal: Winner Feyenoord /Roma vs Winner Bayer Leverkusen /Union St. Gilloise
Final: Semifinal 1 vs Semifinal 2
The first legs of the quarterfinals will be played on April 13, while the second legs will be a week later, on the 20th of the same month. The final times for each tie will be confirmed in a few hours by UEFA.
The semifinal matches are scheduled for the month of May. On the 11th the four games of the first leg will be played, and a week later, on the 18th the return. The final schedules will be confirmed by UEFA.
The grand final of the Europa League 2022/2023 will be held on May 31 at the Puskás Aréna Park in Budapest, Hungary.
