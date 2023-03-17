Mogul skiing: Perrine Laffont triumphs in Almaty and wins a fifth big crystal globe

Crowned double world champion in mogul skiing this winter, she is also guaranteed to win the small parallel globe after the withdrawal of her main competitor.

Perrine Laffont will have abandoned her big crystal globe for only one season. After her victories in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, the Ariégeoise regains her title in 2023, thanks to her victory in Almaty (Kazakhstan), Friday March 17, her 29e World Cup success. In the absence of her main competitors, the Australian Jakara Anthony and the Japanese Anri Kawamura, she is also guaranteed to lift the small parallel globe on Saturday.

With the package of the Australian defending champion, the big crystal globe reached out to Perrine Laffont. The Frenchwoman only had to finish her run on Friday morning to win it, but she did better than that, winning with a score of 77.96. With 850 points in the overall Moguls World Cup standings at a season-ending event, Laffont can no longer be outdone.

A found crown

After a complicated 2022 season, during which she was dethroned by Jakara Anthony and where she returned from the Winter Games empty-handed, Laffont bounced back and won her fifth big crystal globe. A reward that punctuates a fantastic season, already marked by two world champion titles in Bakuriani (Georgia), and which could end with a thirtieth victory, during the last parallel mogul event on Saturday.