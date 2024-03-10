Everything ready for the great cinema celebration

Tonight is the most important night of the year for Hollywood.

The 96th edition of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Oscar Awards takes place this Sunday.

This is being the year of Barbenheimer, with Barbie and Oppenheimer as the two most relevant films on the cinematographic scene.

Oppenheimer leads all nominations with 13 nominations, including Best Picture.

Barbie has eight nominations, including Best Picture.

This year’s other Best Picture nominees include The Holdovers, Poor Things, Maestro, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, and Zone of Interest.

It is the first time that two non-English films compete in the Best Picture category.

The Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time.

Additionally, each of the artists nominated for Best Song will perform tonight.

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will begin at 7 pm in New York, an hour earlier than usual, and will be broadcast live on ABC in the United States and on TNT in Latin America.

A pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

It is worth remembering to adjust your clocks as it is the first day of daylight saving time in the United States.

WHO WILL PERFORM AT THE OSCARS?

Following tradition, last year’s winners in the acting categories return to present awards, including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The academy also announced that “Scarface” co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino will also present awards (it is unknown if they will be together or not).

Other celebrities set to appear on the Dolby stage include Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Lange, Nicolas Cage, Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell and Luptia Nyong’o. More names will be revealed as the ceremony approaches.

CAN THEY BE SEE ON STREAMING?

The show will be available through ABC.com and the ABC app with a subscription. It can also be seen in the United States through services such as Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

WHO PRESENTS THE OSCARS?

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted last year’s ceremony, will emcee for the fourth time.

That ties him with his peers Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, and leaves Kimmel behind only Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9) and Bob Hope (11) among the most recurring presenters at the Oscars.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel said.