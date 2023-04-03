Excluded. “My first relationship was violent”: Kitti (La Villa 8) evokes her very heavy love past

His light came through participation in Villa 8. If the terms may, at first glance, seem exaggerated, even unreal, the adventure of Kitti, one of the new anonymous candidates on screen from April 3 on TFX, looks like a gift from heaven. Beaten, denigrated, kidnapped… The youth of the 22-year-old participant should never have existed. “I’m lost in love”, its euphemistic problematic hides a young woman, barely of age and yet already demolished by life. For Tele-Leisurethe broken heart agreed to return to what made, that more than anyone, she needed Lucie Mariotti.

Kitti, candidate of Villa 8 : “My first relationship was violent“

Tele-Leisure : What do you mean by “I’m lost in love” ?

Kitty : I have a lot of trouble knowing if people like me or not. I’ve been denigrated a lot in my relationships, which created a certain fear of love. My relationships were very complicated and affected how I can love someone.

How did the denigration of which you were the victim materialize?

My first relationship was violent in every sense of the word.. I was denigrated in terms of my work, my personality and the way I dressed. My whole person was constantly questioned. In my second relationship, the person showed no interest in me.

These acts, you kept them in silence?

I was only 16-17 years old, I was going through this alone. It was complicated exposing this to people in my family or trying to find help. I had gotten myself into trouble, so I wanted to get out of it on my own. I talked about it later. My loved ones helped me understand that the situation I was in was not normal. They surrounded me very well.

Kitty (Villa 8) : “I understood that this person was toxic“

How did your first relationship end?

One day, I decided that it was too much and that I had to think of my happiness above all. It was complicated becausehe harassed me by calling me on a hidden number. I knew the 30 calls I was getting a day were from him, as were the social media posts from new accounts adding me. When I got together with my second boyfriend, he called him and ordered him to stop.

How do you get the click to say stop?

I was growing up, about to turn 18, and couldn’t hang out with my girlfriends like I wanted. I yearned for independence. To tell myself that I was staying with someone who prevents me from living my youth and spending time with my friends had become impossible. I also saw that I was moving away from my family. I understood that this person was toxic.

Why did you want to include Villa 8 ?

I wanted to try to solve a problem of which I am aware. Jhad a personal follow-up by a psychologist. I told myself that I was going to try the adventure to potentially come out cured.

What did you expect from Lucie Mariotti’s coaching?

I wanted her to help me understand why certain things in my past happened the way they did and how to explain that today I can’t settle down in a serious relationship. I just wanted her to help me get better.

Kitty: “I hope my story can help some women“

Tell us about the difficulty of coming to tell your story in front of strangers and viewers?

It’s very difficult to talk about that. There may be consequences, you never know if he sees that and how people may interpret my words. I find it very difficult these days to talk about the violence that we experience. We are very afraid that people will not understand why we have remained in this situation. Fortunately, I shared the adventure with extremely caring people.

You have received a lot of spontaneous support from your comrades…

I saw that everyone was kind to me, it did me so much good! They brought me a lot of positive energy. It gave me confidence to give myself even more. Otherwise, I don’t think I would have been so comfortable talking about it.

Through your courage to talk about it, did you want to convey a message?

When we are in a situation like the one I experienced, it is not normal. I hope that my testimony, my story and my experience can help some women and some men who experience these situations of violence and who would like to get out of them. Nothing is blocked, we have the ability to change things.

How was your adventure?

This adventure made me grow and made me realize things I didn’t even think I was capable of. I have matured a lot. My priority was to solve my problem. If I hadn’t managed to work on myself, I don’t think a viable relationship would have been possible. I didn’t want to be in a relationship to be in a relationship. I am very happy to have participated in this show. I can say it: I am happy! With myself and my relationships. Lucie fixed something in mealthough I still have a little work to do.